The Supreme Court on Tuesday gives a ‘go-ahead’ to the Central Vista project in a 2:1 verdict.

“We hold that there are no infirmities in clearances given, change in land use,” a three-judge bench of the court said in a majority verdict.

The apex court pronounced judgment on various petitions challenging the re-development project of the Central Vista project.

While reserving the case for judgment in early November, the apex court had said it would examine whether the project complied with land use and environmental regulations peculiar to the area which houses the Parliament and Central Secretariat buildings.

Last month, PM Modi launched a part of the new parliament building that is to be built as a part of the Central Vista project.

The top court had told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that they ‘expected that the government will continue with paperwork’ but not ‘move forward so aggressively.’

The court said, “We expected that you will continue with paperwork etc but not move forward so aggressively that you will start construction,”

The Supreme Court further added, “Just because there is no stay that does not mean you can start construction. We did not pass any clear stay order because we thought you are prudent litigant, and you will show deference to the court. The news items in public domain show you are starting construction.”

The Central Vista Project is to refurbish and build government buildings on a 3-km stretch from the presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate.

The new Parliament building, the Lok Sabha chamber will have 888 seats and the Rajya Sabha will have 384 seats. The building will be earthquake resistant and will have modern digital technology.