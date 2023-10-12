Supreme Court extends senior NCP leader Nawab Malik’s bail by 3 months

The Supreme Court extended by three months the interim bail of former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik on health grounds, on Thursday.

A bench of Justice Bela M Trivedi and Justice Dipankar Datta extended the interim bail for three months after Malik’s lawyer told the bench that his condition has not improved since the last order. The top court had granted bail to Malik on health grounds for two months, on August 11.

Appearing for the Enforcement Directorate, the additional solicitor general, SV Raju, did not object to extension of bail to Malik.

“Counsel (for Malik) submits that petitioner’s condition has not improved. Learned ASG SV Raju for the respondent (ED) does not dispute the same. Interim bail granted is extended for a further period of three months,” the bench said in its order.

Malik had approached the top court against a Bombay high court order rejecting his plea for temporary bail on medical grounds. He had told the apex court that he was suffering from a chronic kidney disease apart from various other ailments.

The ED had arrested Malik in February 2022 alleging that he usurped a property in Kurla with the help of Dawood Ibrahim’s late sister Haseena Parkar between 1999-2006. The ED alleged that since Parkar handled the Dawood’s illegal businesses, the money was ultimately used for terror funding.