Superstar Rajinikanth has been admitted to the hospital due to ‘severe fluctuations’ in his blood pressure.

Rajinikanth was shooting for his film ‘Annaatthe’ in Hyderabad. Earlier in the week, a few crew members of the film tested positive for coronavirus and the shooting was cancelled.

In a statement released by Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad, the actor had tested negative for Covid-19 but he had decided to isolate himself and was under observation.

The statement said, “Though he did not have any symptoms of COVID-19, his blood pressure showed severe fluctuations and needed further evaluation for which he has been admitted to the hospital. He will be investigated and monitored closely in the hospital till his blood pressure settles down before being discharged.”

The statement also added that apart from fluctuating blood pressure and exhaustion ‘he did not have any other symptoms and is hemodynamically stable.’

Rajinikanth had admitted in October that doctors had advised him to take extra care as his immune system was weak after a renal transplant. The doctors had also said that due to the transplant he was more susceptible to coronavirus and that vaccine was the only solution, though were not sure if his body would even accept it.

After this letter about his health conditions was leaked the veteran actor issued a statement and said, “The letter is not mine but the information on my health and doctors’ advice is true.”

The veteran actor who has floated his own political party, has decided to contest for the Tamil Nadu elections which issue in the next four months. “It is now or never,” Rajinikanth said.

It is reported that two leaders of ‘Rajini Makkal Mandram’ will launch a two-week tour of Tamil Nadu on January 4 and will visit every district to see the party’s on ground preparation.