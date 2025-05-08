Sunny Joseph appointed new KPCC president

The Congress high command on Thursday appointed Peravoor MLA Sunny Joseph as the new president of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), replacing K Sudhakaran MP. Attingal MP Adoor Prakash has been named the new United Democratic Front (UDF) convener, replacing MM Hassan.

The change in leadership comes days after Sudhakaran publicly stated that he would leave his position only after the Left government is ousted from power.

“I will step down as KPCC president only after throwing the LDF out of power. This is my politics. I have already communicated this to the leadership,” Sudhakaran said on Sunday.

However, the high command moved ahead with the replacement. Sudhakaran has now been made an invitee to the Congress Working Committee

Pathanamthitta MP Anto Antony’s name was under active consideration until the last moment. However, the Congress leadership ultimately chose Sunny Joseph, a close aide of Sudhakaran, as part of efforts to ease the transition. K Sudhakaran, who is stepping down, has been made an invitee to the Congress Working Committee.

MLAs PC Vishnunath, AP Anilkumar, and MP Shafi Parambil have been appointed as working presidents of the KPCC.

Sunny Joseph, the newly -appointed KPCC president said on Thursday that Sudhakaran is his all-time leader. “There will be no change in that,” he added.