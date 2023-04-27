Summoned by police over terror attack, man commits suicide

A 35-year-old man, who allegedly consumed poison after being summoned by the police for questioning in connection with last week’s Poonch terror attack case at Army personnel, died on Thursday in the hospital.

Mukhtar Hussain Shah, a resident of Nar village in the Poonch district’s Mendhar tehsil, was disturbed as he was facing some domestic issues, an official said and added that he was not summoned as a suspect.

He allegedly consumed poison at his house on Tuesday evening and was admitted to the Government Medical College, Rajouri, where he died on this morning.

A video in which Shah is seen speaking about his domestic issues has gone viral.

Five soldiers were killed on 20 April at Bhatta-Durian when terrorists ambushed an Army truck.

Shah took the step within hours of being asked to report for questioning in connection with the ambush by terrorists. “He was not a suspect in the terror attack case but was called for questioning like most of the residents of his village that is located near the ambush spot.

A massive search and cordon operation has been launched in many areas of both Poonch and nearby Rajouri but there has been no contact with the terrorists who fled the scene after the deadly ambush.