The 72nd birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was observed as “Jal Shikha – Swachhta Seva Diwas Samaro” by Sulabh International across the states on Saturday.

As part of the nationwide campaign focusing on water education and clean India awareness campaigns, cleaning drives and seminars and felicitation of eminent personalities and freedom fighters were organised at 72 locations including New Delhi, Lucknow, Varansi, Agra, Kanpur and Nagpur.

In Delhi, Sulabh International museum of water education was inaugurated by Governor of Sikkim Ganga Prasad in presence of senior officials of the Union government and other eminent personalities.

This water museum located inside campus of Sulabh International, aims to highlight various aspect of water and create awareness among people about its uses.