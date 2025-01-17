Sukhu inaugurates Dharmshala city’s 1st solar power project

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated the first 750-kilowatt solar power project at Dharamshala in Kangra district on Friday, built at a cost of Rs. 4.74 crore.

Spanning in 8,500 square meters of land, it will generate about 2,000 units of electricity daily, yielding a monthly income of Rs. 2.80 lakh.The construction work of the project was started in October, 2023 and was completed in November last.

The Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) has entered into an agreement to purchase electricity generated from this project.The features of the project include 1,364 solar panels equipped with comprehensive safety measures, including lightning and fire protection, as well as an earthing and bonding system to ensure electrical safety.

The CM said that the state government was promoting green energy and working on a comprehensive strategy to harness solar energy.

“Seven solar power projects with a combined capacity of 72 megawatts would soon be allocated. Additionally, surveys and studies are underway for eight projects with a total capacity of 325 megawatts,” he said, adding that for the first time, the government was moving towards developing 200 panchayats as “Green Panchayats” by installing 200-kilowatt ground-mounted solar plants.

“The 32-megawatt Pekhubela solar energy project in Una district was dedicated to the public on April 15, 2024. From April to October 2024, the project generated 34.19 million units of electricity in six and a half months, earning Rs. 10.16 crore. Additionally, the 5-megawatt solar energy project in Bhanjal (Una) was commissioned on November 30, 2024, while the construction of the 10-megawatt Aghlaur solar energy project is expected to be completed shortly,” said Sukhu.

The CM further stated that the present state government was striving to make the state the first ‘Green Energy State’ in the country by 2026 to ensure environmental preservation. Harnessing green energy would help in reducing carbon emissions and play a significant role in mitigating the adverse effects of climate change, he added.