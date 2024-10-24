Sukhu discusses road, ropeways projects with Gadkari

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday called on Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to discuss various roads, bridges and ropeways projects.

He held detailed discussions about various roads, bridges and ropeway projects of the state with the Union Minister and sought liberal central assistance and support. He submitted him a proposal for constructing four new road projects in the state.

The Himachal CM also suggested that the NHAI should explore the possibility of tunneling wherever feasible as it would reduce the maintenance cost.

He further requested for reviewing the realignment of Solan-Parwanoo road besides considering preparation of a new detailed project report (DPR), keeping in view many blind spots and curves leading to more accidents.

Apart from this, he also requested for four-laning of left out portions of Shimla-Mataur national highway.

The Union Minister has assured full support to the Himachal government