Sukhu dedicates new tertiary cancer hospital to enhance cancer treatment facility in HP

To provide better facilities for treatment of cancer in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated the newly constructed five-story tertiary cancer hospital building at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), here on Monday.

Built at a cost of Rs. 13.50 crore, the facility aims to significantly enhance cancer treatment capabilities in the state. The bed capacity has also been increased from 20 to 65 to provide improved care to cancer patients. He said that the state government was committed to offer world-class cancer treatment by adopting the latest medical technologies.

“The IGMC would soon be equipped with advanced radiation therapy systems, including Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT), Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT), and Volumetric Modulated Arc Therapy (VMAT). A CT Simulator machine worth Rs. 7.77 crore had already been installed, and commissioning was in progress,” he said. Additionally, a LINAC machine costing Rs. 24 crore was also being set up and was expected to be operational by January 25 next, further advancing the facility’s cancer treatment options, he added.

The CM further said that the state government had allocated Rs. 20 crore for a PET scan machine to be installed in IGMC Shimla, which would aid in early cancer detection. “Cancer is curable when the right treatment is provided at the right time. To enhance cancer care, a center of excellence is being established in Hamirpur district. Additionally, a state-level committee of leading cancer specialists has been formed to offer guidance on the latest treatment technologies and improve care,” he stated.

The Chief Minister said that the current state government was strengthening the healthcare sector through the ‘Vyavastha Parivartan’ initiative. Expressing concern over the increasing number of cancer cases in the state, stating that after the North-East, Himachal Pradesh had the highest cancer incidence, Sukhu said that the government was working diligently to provide the best healthcare services to the cancer patients.

Criticizing the previous BJP government, he blamed them for neglecting the health infrastructure, which led to its deterioration. “The present government was improving the infrastructure and recruiting doctors and paramedical staff to meet global standards for doctor-patient and nurse-patient ratio,” he asserted.

Within a year, IGMC Shimla and Tanda Medical College would become the top medical institutions, with infrastructure improvements also planned for other medical colleges across Himachal Pradesh, he stated.