Sukhbir Singh Badal denounces ‘inhuman’ attack on gurdwara in Poonch

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday condemned the attack on Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha Sahib in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch by Pakistani forces.

The cross-border artillery and mortar shelling, following India’s strike on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on the intervening night of May 6 and 7, has killed nine people and injured many.

“I strongly condemn the inhuman attack by Pakistani forces on the sacred Central Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha Sahib in Poonch, which claimed the lives of three innocent Gursikhs, including Bhai Amrik Singh Ji (a raagi Singh), Bhai Amarjeet Singh, and Bhai Ranjit Singh,” Badal said.

The Shiromani Akali Dal stands in complete solidarity with the families of the deceased Gursikhs and prays for peace for the departed souls and strength for their friends and loved ones,” Badal said in a social media post.

“We demand that the martyrs be honoured for their sacrifice and the bereaved families receive adequate compensation in their time of grief. Sikhs have always been, and will continue to be, the sword arm of the nation. We stand like a rock with our armed forces,” he said.

“Although the Shiromani Akali Dal and our country stand for peace, if the enemy challenges our honour, we need no reminder to fulfil our patriotic duties,” the former Punjab deputy chief minister added.

Pakistani forces have been violating the ceasefire on the LoC for over two weeks, following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people. Indian forces have also been retaliating with full might.