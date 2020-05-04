The Centre has come under fire for charging stranded migrants for train travel amidst the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of novel Coronavirus.

In the latest attack, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy took to Twitter to lash out at the Centre calling the move “moronic”. He pointed out how Indians abroad were flown back free by Air India.

“How moronic of the Government of India to charge steep rail fares from the half-starved migrant labourers! Indians stranded abroad were brought back free by Air India. If Railways refuse to budge then why not make PM CARES pay instead?” Swamy tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also slammed the Central government for charging migrants for their ride back home.

“On the one hand, the Railways is charging ticket fares from the trapped laborers in other states, while on the other hand the Ministry of Railways is giving Rs 151 crore to the PM Care Fund. Someone explain this trick” his tweet read.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi also attacked the Government over migrants being asked to pay for their train ride home and declared that the Congress would pay the train fare for them.

“The Indian National Congress has been raising this issue from the outset of the lockdown. There need to be provisions for the safe and free rail travel of migrant workers and labourers to their home-towns. However, despite our repeated demands, the Central Government and the Rail Ministry have chosen to completely ignore the same,” Gandhi said in a statement today.

Sonia Gandhi said that when the Government can recognise its responsibility by arranging free air travel for our citizens stranded abroad, why can’t it do the same for stranded citizens.

“When it can spend nearly Rs 100 crore on transport and food etc for just one public programme in Gujarat, even when the Rail Ministry donates Rs 151 Crores to the PM’s Corona fund, then why can’t these essential members of our nation’s fabric be given a fraction of the same courtesy, especially free rail travel, at this hour of acute distress?” she further questioned.

Sonia Gandhi said, our workers and labourers form the “backbone” of our economy and their hard work and sacrifice are the foundation of our nation.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has also expressed his displeasure over the fare of Rs 305 being charged from each of migrant labourers brought in a special train from Nashik in Maharashtra to Bhopal on Saturday.

Both the Railway Ministry and the state government authorities had skirted the issue when the questions were asked about the fare of Rs 305 including Rs 30 as superfast charges and Rs 20 as surcharge being shelled out by each labourer for the six-coach train.

The remarks came amid the reports that the migrants were being charged for their travel by trains to their respective states.

The railways has earlier said that it was charging the state governments for the Shramik special train tickets.

The railways also clarified that the Shramik Special trains are meant for “nominated people” identified and registered by state governments and the railways will not issue any tickets to any individual or entertain any request from any groups.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav​ Thackeray has requested the Centre not to charge any amount from migrants for travelling by train to their native places during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

Nearly five lakh migrant labourers have been given food and shelter for 40 days in various state facilities, and now they have expressed the desire to go back home in view of the current situation, Thackeray said in a communication to the Centre late Sunday night.

“These people have no source of income for the last some weeks. Hence, on humanitarian ground, the Centre should not charge them for travelling,” the chief minister said.

The railways has started to run the Shramik Special trains for transporting the labourers from May 1, almost 40 days after the passenger, mail and Express trains services were suspended.

Till now the national transporter has run over a dozen of Shramik Special trains on the request of the state governments to ferry the migrant labourers.

The first Shramik Special train with 1,200 passengers started on May 1 from Telangana to Jharkhand.

Following the announcement of nationwide lockdown, thousands of labourers were left stranded in different cities. Many labourers walked over hundred of kilometers to reach their home as interstate bus services and train services were suspended since March 24.

The lockdown has been extended twice, first by 19 days till May 3 and then for two more weeks till May 17 to combat COVID-19.