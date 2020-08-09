Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday during the interaction with the BJP workers of Andaman and Nicobar islands asked them to take the development story of Andaman and Nicobar islands under the NDA rule to people.

He also advised them to ensure that government’s developmental schemes reach every person in their territory.

Tomorrow, the inauguration of the submarine optical Fibre cable connecting Chennai and Port Blair is also scheduled.

The submarine cable will also connect Port Blair to Swaraj Dweep (Havelock), Little Andaman, Car Nicobar, Kamorta, Great Nicobar, Long Island, and Rangat of the Island group.

“The internet connectivity in Andman and Nicobar will go through a sea change after the inauguration of the facility on Monday. This will facilitate online education, tourism and business in the island,” PM said.

“12 islands of Andaman and Nicobar have been selected where high-impact projects will be expanded. Andaman and Nicobar is at a strategic location in relation to trade and blue economy. It is linked to Kerala, Kolkata and Bangladesh,” he said.

PM further said, “The Andaman and Nicobar Islands contributed in India’s struggle for Independence. It will also play a key role in Aatmanirbhar Bharat and the security and growth of New India.”

“For the development of New India, the entire nation needs to progress. The government may function from a specific point, but its work should reach out to every one and more importantly, to the person at the end of the ladder,” he added.