One student lost his life in the process of walking on snowfall hit trek route at Barkot in district Uttarkashi on Friday night. With the main highway remaining block due to snowfall since Wednesday, a group of seven students of Industrial Technical Institute (Barkot, Uttarkashi) decided to trek up to Uttarkashi. The students lost their way and even walking on knee-deep snow became extremely difficult.

The health of one boy deteriorated and this created panic among other group members. They decided to return to Barkot but failed in the process as they lost their way. In crisis situation they made a call to the State Disaster Response Force.

SDRF informs through a press release, “We received information about seven students of the ITI getting stuck in forest area near Barkot. We dispatched a team on Friday at 5 p.m. The students were rescued on Saturday morning. One was declared dead by doctor.”

The boys were heading for Uttarkashi to attend the Magh Mela, slated for 14 January. Anuj Semwal lost his life. The condition of six other rescued boys is stable. The boys were admitted to a government hospital in Barkot on Saturday.