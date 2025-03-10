Students should enlighten the society with light of knowledge: President

More than half of the students who received PhD degrees and other medals are girls, which is a proof of the development of not only Haryana but the whole India. Today, more than 75 per cent of the students who received gold medals are girls and it is a matter of satisfaction and pride that our daughters are progressing in diverse fields, including agriculture and allied sciences. Students should enlighten the society and the country with the light of their knowledge.

This was stated by President Droupadi Murmu while addressing the students as the chief guest at the 6th convocation organized in the auditorium of Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Hisar on Monday.

Advertisement

Earlier, at Maharaja Agrasen Airport, Governor Bandaru Dattatraya welcomed President Droupadi Murmu by presenting her a bouquet on behalf of the people of the state. On reaching the university, the President first planted a sapling and gave the message of environmental protection.

Advertisement

The President and other guests inaugurated the programme by lighting a lamp in front of Maa Sharda. During the ceremony, Governor Bandaru Dattatraya honoured Indresh Kumar with an honorary degree for his important contribution to environment and social unity.

President Murmu said in her address that the role of women is constantly increasing in the development of our country and society. Guru Jambheshwar ji was a great saint and philosopher. He was a supporter of scientific thinking and environmental protection. He believed that protecting nature, having compassion and kindness towards all living beings and providing them protection is the moral duty of a man.

She said thst in the 30-year journey of the university, the students and faculty members here have achieved many important milestones in various research projects. Special departments have been created here for incubation, start-ups and patent filing research projects.

She said that all these efforts will prove helpful in establishing India as a global knowledge superpower by developing the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship among the students here. For the balanced and sustainable development of the country, it is also necessary that the benefits of education and technology reach every village. Higher education institutions like Guru Jambheshwar University have a very important role.

The President said students should also tell the people of their village and city about the importance of education and inspire them to study. The National Education Policy-2020 has been implemented to bring significant changes in the education system as per the demand of the time. All the courses of this university are in line with the National Education Policy, which will promote original thinking and creative ability in the students and provide better employment opportunities.

She said that today a new journey of your life is starting. There will be challenges as well as opportunities in this journey. By continuously learning and improving your skills, you can turn challenges into opportunities. Students should become job providers instead of being job seekers.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya congratulated and wished the students who received medals and awards at the convocation. He said students have to be aware of the latest technologies and trends to keep themselves relevant in the rapidly changing environment.

He said education is not only a means of acquiring knowledge and skills, it is also a medium to develop life values like morality, compassion and tolerance within a human being.

Earlier, Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof Narsi Ram Bishnoi welcomed the President, the Governor and Cabinet Minister Ranbir Gangwa at the ceremony.