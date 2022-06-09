Students pay homage to slain teacher Rajni Bala across J&K

Students and teachers in educational institutions across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, on Thursday, observed a ‘two-minute silence’ in memory of Rajni Bala, a teacher who was shot dead by terrorists in south Kashmir’s Kulgam on 31 May. The students paid homage to her at the morning assembly on the tenth day of her killing.

Rich tributes were offered to her in the schools in remote areas of the Jammu division as well as the Kashmir Valley. Students at the Gopalpora school, where Rajni Bala was gunned down, paid a tearful homage to their teacher.

On Wednesday, the School Education Department had notified about the ‘two-minute silence’ in the morning assembly in all schools across the UT to mark the observance of the 10th day since the death of Rajni Bala.

Rajni Bala, who hails from the Samba district in the Jammu division, was posted in Government High School Gopalpora in Kulgam district where she was killed by terrorists.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, on Wednesday, visited the family of Rajni Bala at her residence in Samba. He met her husband and other family members and expressed his condolences on her death. The Lieutenant Governor assured the family of every possible help from the Government.

In a bid to pay respects to Rajni Bala, the government has also decided to name the government high school in the Gopalpora area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam after her.