Student killed, 19 injured as tree falls in school premises

A 16-year-old student of a private school in Chandigarh died and 18 other students besides a female attendant were injured when a large portion of a tree fell on them at 11:30 am on Friday. The over 250-year-old peepal tree was declared a heritage tree by the Union Territory Administration.

The deceased student is identified as Heerakshi who studied in Class X. Most of the victims were either having their lunch or playing under the tree when the incident took place, a school employee said on the condition of anonymity.

“The condition of the bus conductor, Sheela, and a student of Class X-C, Ishita, is serious. They have been referred to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER). The rest of the children are out of danger and have been discharged from the respective hospitals,” Carmel Convent School, Sector 9, said in a statement.

The UT Administration has ordered an inquiry into the incident and given a week’s time for the submission of the inquiry report.

As many as 31 trees have been declared heritage trees by the UT Administration. The peepal tree at Carmel Convent School, Sector 9 was one of them and had the height of about 60 to 70 feet. The criterion adopted for declaration of a tree as a heritage tree is its age i.e. around 100 years and old.