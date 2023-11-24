Strong undercurrent in favour of Cong in Raj assembly polls: Gehlot

With Rajasthan going to the poll on Saturday, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said there is a strong undercurrent in favour of the Congress in the state as one can see concrete changes on the ground thanks to the policies of the party government.

“Poore gaanv badal gaye hai, Congressmay ho gaye hain. Sabhi jagah ye charcha hai, control room se bhi patachala hai hamari shandar schemes ke vajhai se (Entire villages have changed, they are reflecting the vision of the Congress. Everybody seems to be discussing the same owing to our brilliant schemes and measures),” he told reporters at the airport here on Friday.

“I believe there is an undercurrent in favour of the Congress and we will come back to power,” he said.

On the last day of campaigning for the assembly polls, Gehlot reiterated that all the BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, only made “hate speeches” to disturb the harmony and election atmosphere in the state.

“All the people of BJP who came from Delhi spoke the same language of hatred and incited people to muddle the law and order situation,” he said, adding that the saffron party did not bother to talk about any welfare measures.

“As Modi urged the public to vote for Gujarati not Marwari (who were running the Congress election campaign in Gujarat), I can now appeal to the Rajasthanis to vote for me, and not the two Gujarati leaders (Modi and Shah) who were roaming in the state during electioneering and creating hatred in the minds of public,” the chief minister added.