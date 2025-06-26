Stripping of migrant workers from Bengal: NHRC seeks ATR from Odisha police

The National Human Rights Commission has asked the Odisha police to submit an action taken report on the alleged stripping and parading of migrant workers from West Bengal, with their hands tied by a group of locals in Sundargarh district.

The top rights panel acting on a petition filed by rights activist and lawyer Akhand, asked the State police to ensure the needful action and submit the action taken report within four weeks on the alleged public humiliation of migrant workers.

Though the incident took place over allegations of misconduct towards a woman on 11 December last year, police kept mum by not arresting the miscreants despite the sensitive nature of the incident, the petition stated.

The actions of the mob constitute a blatant violation of Fundamental Rights under the Constitution of India, International Human Rights Norms like Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) and International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), and legal provision under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), it said.

The petition also sought adequate compensation to the victims for the mental agony, physical harm, and violation of their dignity.

It also urged the apex rights panel to Issue directions for the protection and rehabilitation of the victims to ensure their safety and prevent further harassment.