Strayed Sariska tiger rescued back into sanctuary in a 3-day exhaustive operation

A Sariska tiger ST-2402 that strayed in Mahunkheda village in the Bandikui area of Dausa district Wednesday, was rescued back to his sanctuary in the Alwar district after massive two day efforts by rescuers.

The two- year old big cat was tranquilised by wildlife department rescuer teams in the kitchen of a farm – house in Chilkibas village of Reni block in the Alwar district Friday morning and later was taken back to Sariska sanctuary for releasing back in the jungle.

Prior to this, the full grown young feline kept the wildlife department sleuths on exhaustive run for two days on Wednesday and Thursday. In the meantime, the rescuer – tranquiliser teams shot several tranquiliser dosages but every time they missed the target.

The tiger kept running, evading the chasing tranquilisers and in this process it also went to Karanpura and Pipal kheda villages of Alwar district.The animal was first spotted in Mahunkheda village of Bandikui block in adjoining Dausa district on Wednesday morning where it had attacked and injured seriously three villagers including a woman.

