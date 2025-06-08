Stray dog runs away from hospital leaving dead foetus clutched in jaws

A stray dog managed to enter a government hospital at Mhow in Madhya Pradesh, and ran away with a dead foetus that it picked up from inside the women’s toilet of a ward.

A female security guard spotted the dog, and along with other staff members, managed to retrieve the foetus from the dog’s mouth by scaring the canine away. However, by that time the foetus was in two pieces.

Advertisement

The incident occured on Saturday at the Civil Hospital in Mhow, about 25 kilometre away from Indore. Hospital authorities have launched an in-house probe even as the police are also investigating the matter.

Advertisement

Doctors of the hospital suspect the foetus to be of a 17-year-old girl, who had come to the hospital OPD at night complaining of stomach pain. After the doctor on duty advised some tests, she went into a toilet before leaving the hospital without informing anyone.

Soon after, the dog was seen near the toilet clutching the foetus in its jaws.

According to hospital in-charge Dr H R Verma, the CCTV footage was scanned and it is suspected that the minor girl gave birth to a still born in the toilet in a premature delivery.

He said the CCTV footage also showed the girl leaving the hospital premises along with a woman and two men.

Mhow police station in-charge Rahul Sharma said the police are investigating the incident.