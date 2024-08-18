Stop spreading confusion on charges against you: Sachdeva to Sisodia

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva called it a disgrace that AAP leader Manish Sisodia is campaigning in a constituency of Prakash Jarwal who has a criminal background and has been found guilty by a court for abetting the suicide of a doctor.

Claiming that Sisodia is eager to take control of his party after his release from jail, Sachdeva remarked that choosing to start campaigning from such a constituency is akin to encouraging a criminal.

He said wherever the AAP leader went in Deoli, the common people kept their distance from him. The public wants to know why AAP leaders are shielding Jarwal, who is responsible for Deoli’s deteriorating conditions.

The Delhi BJP chief also condemned the alleged falsehoods and confusion spread by Sisodia regarding the application of terrorism charges against him.

He urged the AAP leader to stop spreading confusion among the public by spreading falsehood that false charges meant for terrorists have been applied against him, and further said that, if charges meant for terrorists have been applied against him, why no court has annulled them.