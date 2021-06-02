Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has lent his support to the idea of free and universal vaccination for all till December.

“I am still on my Covid bed. I just want to say having seen the statement by the government that everybody will be vaccinated by the end of December. While seeing the availability and lack thereof for vaccine, I wonder how the government will do that.” Tharoor said in a video.

I support Universal vaccination within the time limit given by the government and do so with free of cost.” he added.

Tharoor had tested Covid positive on April 22.

Earlier today Rahul Gandhi also appealed to the citizens of the nation to raise their voice in support of free Covid vaccination for all, as he underlined that the vaccine provides strongest protection against the pandemic.

“Vaccine is the strongest protection against Covid pandemic. You also raise your voice to provide free vaccination to everyone and to wake the government,” he tweeted.

Rahul also shared the hashtag of #SpeakUpForFreeUniversalVaccination and attached a video over the Covid vaccine shortage in the country.

India on Wednesday reported 1,32,788 new COVID-19 cases as 3,207 more patients succumbed to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry said.

India’s overall tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,83,07,832 with 17,93,645 active cases and 3,35,102 deaths so far.