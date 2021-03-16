The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has recommended introducing contemporary subjects like Artificial Intelligence in the curriculum, at relevant stages. The National Council of Educational Research & Training (NCERT) has initiated the process for the preparation of a new National Curriculum Framework for School Education in pursuance of the NEP, 2020 during which the possibility of introducing an introductory course on Artificial Intelligence (AI) at secondary level would also be explored.

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced Artificial Intelligence as a subject in class IX from session 2019-2020 and in Class-XI from session 2020-2021 in their affiliated schools.

Artificial Intelligence has already been applied to education primarily in some tools that help develop skills and testing systems. Artificial Intelligence can drive efficiency, personalization and streamline administrative tasks to allow teachers the time and freedom to provide understanding and adaptability.

By leveraging the best attributes of machines and teachers, the vision for Artificial Intelligence is one where they work together for the best outcome for students.

All AICTE approved institutions have been suggested to offer Artificial Intelligence as an elective in B.Tech. courses and also start B.Tech course in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science to augment the human resource in Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics. So far as the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are concerned, their Acts and Statutes allow them to have their own curriculum, academic & research collaboration with Institutions and Universities across the world.

Most of the IITs offer various Artificial Intelligence related courses such as Deep Learning Foundations & Applications, Foundation of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Reinforcement Learning, Probabilistic Reasoning in Artificial Intelligence, Predictive & Prescriptive Data Analytics, Deep Learning, System Identification, Cyber-Physical Security, Digital Image Processing, etc. Besides, IITs also organize short term programmes, inter-alia, on Artificial Intelligence for the working professional and interested students.

The information was given by the Union Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.