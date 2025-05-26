Stationery major launches national eduGAMES contest for students

Karnataka’s cities — Bengaluru, Hubballi, Mangalore and Mysore — joined other major cities in the country to welcome an innovative gamified notebook – eduGAMES Infinity from the house of ITC’s Classmate brand.

The company’s new product encompasses a fun and engaging initiative aimed at transforming learning into a delightful experience. Classmate eduGAMES Infinity is now launching a unique campaign, participating in the Karnataka cities and the rest of India. Participants in this may get a chance to visit Hong Kong Disneyland, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity!

At the core of Classmate eduGAMES Infinity is the idea that learning should be joyful, igniting the fun side of learning. Building on the iconic last page of Classmate notebooks — loved by generations of students — eduGAMES Infinity takes this concept to a new paradigm by making last page puzzles interactive, gamified, and rewarding. Students can scan the last page of the notebook and play a new game every day.

To bring this to life, Classmate is rolling out a 30-city campaign starting 24th May, inviting students to join the movement by simply buying a Classmate notebook and playing eduGAMES Infinity.

This season, the campaign gets even more exciting with a special opportunity to play with world champions. Celebrated sibling duo and Indian chess Grandmasters, R Praggnanandhaa and R Vaishali, will also dive into eduGAMES Infinity for 30 days, sharpening their minds daily through the power of puzzles. They believe that engaging the mind with puzzles is a great way to stay focused and mentally agile.

Speaking about the initiative, Mr Vikas Gupta, Chief Executive, Education and Stationery Products Business Division, ITC Ltd, said, “At Classmate, we have always believed that learning should be joyful and must keep alive the spirit of creativity, curiosity, and fun endeavour brings that belief to life. Praggnanandhaa and Vaishali are perfect role models, and their success and achievements are a reflection of the fact that focus, agility, and the right tools can shape champions. We hope this initiative inspires students across India to explore eduGAMES infinity and become sharper from within.”

Participants from these 30 cities can compete on the EduGAMES leaderboard for a chance to win exciting daily prizes, including a Meta Quest VR headset, and the final reward — a magical trip to Disneyland.