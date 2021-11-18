States slow in notifying rules to implement law for tribal population: Giriraj Singh

Rules under the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act 1996 (PESA) have been notified by six States, but four States with massive tribal populations Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, and Odisha are yet to do so.

This was disclosed by Minister of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj Giriraj Singh at a national conference on PESA organized by the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj and Central Ministries of Panchayati Raj and Tribal Affairs.

Singh said six States namely Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Telangana had notified the PESA Rules. The Act was passed to protect the interests of the tribal population.

He said he and Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda will discuss the matter with Governors, Chief Ministers, and Ministers of the four States which are yet to notify the PESA rules if required.

He requested the Governors of these States to take initiative in formulating PESA Rules by holding meetings with the Chief Ministers, Ministers, and Departmental Secretaries.

Singh said that the experiences of the six States which are implementing PESA Rules should be shared with other States.

Addressing the participants of the National Conference, Arjun Munda, Union Minister of Tribal Affairs said that the tribal communities have been using the resources naturally available since time immemorial. Today the need is to safeguard and promote the interests and rights of the Scheduled Tribes as provided by the Constitution so that they can move ahead and excel in their lives.

It is important to preserve and promote tribal cultures, traditions, and heritage in order to uplift the quality of people living in tribal areas, he said.

Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari who joined the conference virtually said that tribals have amazing talent and skills, they are good artisans, craftsmen, and adept in making handicrafts.

The tribal community has potential and multiple talents and they are doing great things; the need is to recognize them and bring them forward with proper training, he said. He said that PESA is an important Act for the welfare of the tribal community and States should use it to bring them into the mainstream.