The Centre on Monday made it clear that states cannot “dilute” the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the Coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter to States and Union Territories, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla urged to ensure strict compliance and implementation of revised consolidated guidelines on lockdown measures without any dilution, to fight the COVID-19.

It said the Centre has observed certain States/UTs allowing activities not permitted under MHA guidelines.

This is with reference to the Kerala government allegedly relaxing lockdown guidelines in the state. In a letter, the MHA had objected to the Kerala government giving additional relaxation during lockdown, such as allowing opening of local workshops, barber shops, restaurants, book stores and MSMEs in municipal limits.

The ministry also added that allowing bus travel in towns, pillion rider on two wheelers, two passengers in the back seat of cars are also a violation of lockdown rules.

It added that these activities amount to dilution of guidelines issued by MHA and violation of the MHA order dated April 15, 2020 issued under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

The Centre also urged the Kerala government to revise guidelines in line with MHA guidelines, without any dilution and ensure strict compliance of the lockdown measures.

Meanwhile, in a tweet, the Home Ministry said that the Government has constituted eight Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCT) to make on-spot assessment of situation, issue necessary directions to state authorities for its redressal and submit their report to the Central Government in the larger interest of general public.

The IMCTs will focus on compliance and implementation of lockdown measures as per guidelines, supply of essential commodities, social distancing, preparedness of the health infrastructure, safety of health professionals and conditions of the relief camps for labour and poor people.