State task force ramps up action against unlicensed clinics, illegal MTP practices in Haryana

The weekly meeting of the State Task Force for Improving Sex Ratio in Haryana was held under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Sudhir Rajpal here on Tuesday. The meeting focused on intensifying efforts to curb illegal abortions and further improve the state’s sex ratio under the ‘Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao’ campaign.

During the meeting, Rajpal issued strict directions to the concerned officials, emphasizing zero tolerance toward illegal abortion practices. He categorically stated that no BAMS doctor is permitted to carry out Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) procedures. Any such violation will attract stringent action, including cancellation of medical licences and sealing of clinics.

Advertisement

He further directed that abortion of pregnancies beyond 12 weeks must be strictly regulated. He said it must be mandatory to obtain prior approval from the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) along with recommendations from at least two registered gynaecologists. He warned that any abortion carried out without valid medical justification or in contravention of the law would invite strict legal and administrative action.

Advertisement

The Additional Chief Secretary stressed the importance of a dual strategy—firm enforcement combined with sustained public awareness. He underscored the need to strengthen the state’s Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) campaigns, especially in rural areas. Specialized awareness vans, theatrical advertisements, and social media outreach will be deployed more extensively to promote the value of the girl child and spread awareness on legal provisions regarding sex determination and MTP.

The meeting was informed that the state recorded a sex ratio of 917 between April 30 and May 5, 2025—a notable improvement compared to the corresponding period last year. Rajpal appreciated the efforts of district-level teams, health workers, and enforcement officers in achieving this progress. He emphasized the importance of recognizing and rewarding officials and doctors who show exemplary commitment in the field.

A review of recent enforcement actions was also presented. The meeting was informed that legal proceedings have been initiated against a private hospital in Karnal where 20 MTP kits were seized from residential premises. Additionally, an FIR has been lodged against a private chemist in Faridabad for selling an MTP kit to a decoy customer, in violation of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

Data of women already having female child and undergoing IVF will be analyzed to rule out sex selection activities and decoy operations on IVF and other clinics are also being carried out. The Task Force also took serious note of any laxity in reporting from the ground. As per its directive, reports submitted by Drug Control Officers (DCOs) were reviewed, and explanations have been sought from 12 DCOs for submitting vague and casual reports.