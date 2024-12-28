State-of-the-art multi-disaster response vehicle deployed at Mahakumbh

As part of Mahakumbh 2025 preparations, a state-of-the-art multi-disaster response vehicle has been deployed to enhance safety and disaster readiness.

Equipped with advanced tools, it aims to safeguard lives and streamline emergency management during the event.

The multi-disaster response vehicle features a victim location camera and various state-of-the-art tools for efficient disaster response, ensuring the safety of millions of devotees attending the Mahakumbh.

Maha Kumbh’s Nodal and Chief Fire Officer Pramod Sharma said here on Saturday that the vehicle features state-of-the-art equipment and is capable of handling situations ranging from natural disasters to road accidents.

It includes a lifting bag with a capacity of 10 to 20 tonnes, enabling the rescue of individuals buried under debris, and specialised machines to lift and move heavy objects weighing up to 1.5 tonnes.

Additionally, the vehicle is equipped with tools to cut and spread through strong debris during emergencies. The victim location camera is particularly effective in locating individuals trapped in collapsed structures. An inbuilt generator ensures the seamless operation of electronic equipment, even in challenging conditions.

Apart from this, to ensure the safety of rescuers, the vehicle is stocked with protective gear such as life jackets, life rings, and life buoys. A temperature-measuring device further enhances its utility by providing accurate temperature readings during fire incidents.

Pramod Sharma emphasised that the deployment of the multi-disaster response vehicle will significantly assist the administration in managing potential emergencies during the Mahakumbh.

The vehicle will serve not only during the Kumbh Mela but also in other disaster management operations.