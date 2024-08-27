Stampede-like situation at Patna’s ISKCON Temple during Janmashtami celebration; no injuries reported

After the stampede-like situation occurred at the ISKCON Temple in Patna on the occasion of the Janmashtami festival, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajeev Mishra said that no injuries have been reported and the police brought the situation under control quickly.

“The situation is orderly. For half an hour, a huge number of devotees thronged the ISKCON Temple on the occasion of the Janmashtami festival. When the crowd increased, the number of security forces also increased. All senior officers are present on the spot. The program is going on in a very orderly manner. So far, no injuries have been reported,” SSP Mishra told reporters on Monday.

On the occasion of the Janmashtami festival, devotees flocked to temples across the country to seek Lord Krishna’s blessing on his birth anniversary, with political leaders like Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel paying their obeisance.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla visited the Shree Mathuradheesh Ji Temple in Kota.

In Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at the Gorakhnath Temple on the occasion Janmashtami.

CM Yogi also interacted with kids dressed up as Lord Krishna on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami celebrations at Gorkhnath Temple.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav performed Shri Krishna Janmashtami prayers at the Sandipani Ashram.

Earlier, Olympic medallist and Indian shooter Manu Bhaker attended the Janmashtami program and said that she was happy that such a program had been organised.

“I am happy that such a program has been organised. People are here even till night which shows people have faith in god… I believe that we should learn from the idols that we have like Lord Ram, Lord Krishna and implement it in our lives,” Bhaker said.

Union Minister Annapurna Devi, BJP MPs Manoj Tiwari, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Olympic medalist & Indian shooter Manu Bhaker and others attended the Krishna Janmashtami celebration at Dwarka.

In Madhya Pradesh, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, along with others, sang a bhajan devoted to Lord Krishna on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami celebrations at his residence in Bhopal.

Moreover, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Governor Lt Gen Gurmeet Singh (retd.) and DGP Abhinav Kumar performed puja on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami organised at Dehradun Police Lines.

Singer Kailash Kher performed at a program organised in Indira Gandhi Stadium, Delhi on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami.

In Maharashtra, a Dahi Handi festival was organised in the Worli area on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami 2024.

At 12.40 am at Sri Siddhi Temple, celebrations of the Dahi Handi program were held.

Devotees flocked temples on Tuesday across India on Janmashtami on Monday to celebrate the birth of their beloved Lord Krishna, rending the air with chants of ‘Hare Krishna’ and lining up in long queues.

In Mathura, special prayers are underway at Shri Krishna Janmasthan Temple on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami.

As the sound of bells and conch shells resonated throughout Mathura, the devotion and excitement surrounding Shri Krishna Janmashtami were palpable.

Krishna Janmashtami was celebrated on August 26 this year across the country. Devotees traditionally fast and decorate temples and homes with flowers, diyas, and lights.