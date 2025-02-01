Stalin: Usual drama of deception and discrimination coated with empty rhetoric — why call it Union Budget?

Slamming the Modi government for gross neglect of Tamil Nadu in the Union Budget, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday castigated it as the ‘usual drama of deception and discrimination coated with empty rhetoric’ making it unworthy of being called the Union Budget.

Barring the BJP, political parties across the spectrum, including the PMK, an NDA constituent, have expressed disappointment at Tamil Nadu being ignored with the principal opposition AIADMK terming it as a rhetorical gimmick.

“It is a continuation of the habitual drama of deception of the BJP to hoodwink the people of the country. If projects and financial allocations are announced only to those states awaiting elections and where the BJP alliance is in power, how can it be called the Union Budget?” Chief Minister Stalin questioned in a social media post, reacting to the Budget. “For Tamil Nadu, the Union Budget is nothing but prejudice and bias. Even the name Tamil Nadu is not mentioned as usual. Of the many demands we have placed, not even one had been included,” he bemoaned.

“What is preventing? You are so hardened. From Highway and Railway projects, including the Metro for Madurai and Coimbatore, nothing has been given. Tamil Nadu has secured a prime position in the Economic Survey, NIRF ranking, and Niti Aayog report. Yet, the state is discriminated against in this year’s Budget too. Should not even a fraction of the interest shown in imposing policies and language that Tamil Nadu does not accept reflect in financial allocation?” asked the Chief Minister, adding that the financial burden on the state was rising since the Union government, interested only in propaganda, has been progressively reducing its share of centrally-funded projects.

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, expressing disappointment at Tamil Nadu not getting any major project, said, “It should better be called as Bihar Budget since many developmental projects have been announced for that state in view of the upcoming assembly elections there. There is no special project for states like Tamil Nadu, particularly those on river linking are missing,” he said in an ‘X’ post, adding “It appears to be a rhetorical gimmick in achieving 8 percent growth.” PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss echoed similar sentiments while welcoming certain announcements.