Stalin to hold all-party meet on Mar 5 over LS delimitation proposal

Describing the proposed delimitation exercise to redraw Lok Sabha constituencies on the basis of population of a state as a Damocles sword hanging over the heads of the southern states, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday announced an all-party meeting to be held on March 5 to discuss the issue.

Announcing this to the media after a cabinet meeting at the secretariat, he said letters have been sent to all 40 registered political parties to ensure their participation.

“Tamil Nadu is facing a grave situation as there is a threat to its existing representation in Parliament. The delimitation exercise based on population will result in the reduction of the number of MPs from throughout the state. This cannot be allowed as it concerns our legitimate right,” he explained.

“Tamil Nadu might lose 8 Lok Sabha seats. We are being pushed to launch a struggle to retain our rights. To discuss the issue of delimitation, invitations have been sent to all the 40 registered political parties in the state,” he said, adding that it is necessary to put up a united face to protect the rights of the state.

The state at present has 39 LS constituencies.

Explaining that he was not against enhancing representation of the people in a democracy, Stalin made it clear that it, however, should not be at the cost of Tamil Nadu and other southern States which have successfully implemented the family planning programme and controlled population explosion.

“We cannot compromise on our parliamentary representation” he asserted and appealed for a formula that is in tune with federal principles and a transparent approach.

The threat of delimitation was raised ever since the new Parliament complex, with increased seating capacity of 888, was inaugurated. Earlier this week, Stalin had warned of this at a marriage. Last year, he endorsed his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Chandrababu Naidu’s call for parents to get more children.