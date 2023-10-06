“Stalin is behaving like a dictator”: AIADMK leader D Jayakumar on teachers’ protest

AIADMK senior leader and former Tamil Nadu minister D Jayakumar on Thursday took a jibe at the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin over the detention of teachers who have been protesting for more than a week in Chennai against the state government for equal pay and permanent jobs, saying that Stalin is ‘behaving like a dictator’ and termed his action ‘against democracy’.

“Teachers who have been protesting for the past 9 days in Chennai have been detained by the police as per government order. The DMK made an election promise to provide jobs to teachers who cleared the TET exam, but this promise has not yet been fulfilled. The actions of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister are against democracy, and he is behaving like a dictator, Idi Amin,” Jayakumar said.

Jayakumar further attacked Stalin, saying, “The CM has on many occasions proudly stated that their DMK government has fulfilled 100 per cent of their election promises, but today’s arrests are just an example of their unfulfilled election promises.”

Speaking further on the detention of teachers, he said, “All these actions will be reflected in the coming elections against them (DMK).”

Advertisement

Jayakumar further added, “In the upcoming TN Assembly session, our leader, Edapadi Palanisami, will raise this issue concerning teachers.”

AIADMK leader and Spokesperson D Jayakumar met with the teachers who were detained and kept at a hall in Chennai Triplicane on Thursday.

The teachers have been protesting at Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI) campus.

The teachers are demanding equal pay for equal work, temporary teachers are demanding permanent jobs, and Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2013 qualified aspirants are demanding government jobs from the state government.