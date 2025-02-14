Staking claim to Socialist legacy, RJD to hold Karpoori death anniversary on 17 Feb

Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar, political parties are vying with each other to claim a piece of the legacy of Bharat Ratna Karpoori Thakur, who continues to be a prominent figure in Bihar’s OBC politics. The BJP held a major event on the socialist leader’s birth anniversary on 24 January. And now, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is planning to mark his death anniversary on 17 February in a big way.

To prepare for the programme, the party flagged off 11 Karpoori Vichar Rath on Friday. RJD state spokesperson Ejaz Ahmed said that on these Raths, 11 teams of RJD leaders from all sections of the society will visit various districts and propagate the ideas of Karpoori Thakur.

He said “Eleven Karpoori Vichar Raths have been flagged off to strengthen the resolve of the party to take Karpoori Thakur’s thoughts to the people and to give it a momentum. Along with this, they will also inform people about Tejashwi Yadav’s resolution to offer Rs2500 to women under the Mai-Behan Maan Yojana, 200 units of free electricity, social security pension of Rs1500, and his promise to create employment opportunities, after coming to power.”

Ranvijay Sahu, RJD state principal general secretary, said that people should know about the efforts made by the Mahagathbandhan Government to increase the reservation limit to 65 per cent. People should also realise how the NDA Government ruined it by not including it in the Ninth Schedule.

“Also, the resolution of jobs and employment is being weakened by the politics of hatred. We all have to unite and strengthen the stream of social justice and economic justice so that the ideas of Karpoori Thakur can be strengthened,” he said.