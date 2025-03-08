St. Edward’s School, Shimla, marks centennial celebration with Heritage Cycling Ride

St. Edward’s School, one of India’s oldest and most prestigious educational institutions, marked its 100th anniversary with Heritage Cycling Ride.

The event saw 80 cyclists from across the country participate, celebrating the school’s rich legacy and fostering community spirit and healthy living.

St. Edward’s School Principal Anil Sequeira flagged off the ride from the historic Ridge in the presence of old Edwardians, who expressed pride in the school’s historical significance and vibrant community. Cyclists traversed a scenic heritage route through Shimla, connecting with the city’s rich history, culture, and traditions.

The event concluded with a felicitation ceremony at the school, where Ambassador Manan Vohra honoured the top cyclists from St. Edward’s and the Shimla community.

National riders Akshit Gaur, Rajbir Singh, Aayan Dogra, Kunal Chauhan, Ashish Sherpa, Vansh Kalia, and Divija Sood were recognised for their outstanding achievements. Ambassador Vohra praised their dedication and enthusiasm and commended the Himalayan Adventure Sports and Tourism Promotion Association (HASTPA) for its exceptional organisation of the ride.

HASTPA President Mohit Sood said, “This event beautifully honours St. Edward’s School’s incredible history while bringing our community together through cycling. We are proud to be a part of this memorable milestone.”

The Heritage Cycling Ride is the first in a series of events celebrating St. Edward’s School’s centenary, reinforcing its tradition of excellence and community involvement.