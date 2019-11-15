The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the admit card for the SSC MTS Tier 2 on its official website on Thursday. Last week, the results for the SSC MTS paper 1 results were declared. The exams for Tier 2 exam will be held on November 24.

The SSC MTS Tier 2 admit card is available on the website of SSC for the central region while for the other regions, the admit card is available on the SSC’s regional website.

Steps to download the SSC MTS Tier 2 admit card 2019:

Step 1: Go to the SSC official website

Step 2: Click on the link of Status/Download Admit Card for Multi Tasking (Non Technical) Staff Examination 2019 (Paper-II)

Step 3: Click ‘proceed’, if you have opted for a centre in UP and Bihar

Step 4: Provide the login credentials

Step 5: SSC MTS Tier 2 admit card will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the admit card and take a print out of it

The SSC MTS Tier 2 exam is scheduled to be held on November 24, which was earlier scheduled on November 17.

The paper will be of 50 marks in which the students need to write an essay in any language in 30 minutes. The examination is to test the elementary nature of the candidates.