Kashmir’s famous Dal Lake was found frozen on Thursday morning as the valley recorded the coldest night after a gap of 30 years.

Men of the State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) were deployed to break the thick sheet of ice that had got formed on the lake due to extreme cold.

Some people were seen standing on the frozen patches of the lake.

Srinagar recorded minus 8.4 degrees Celsius that was the coldest since 1991 when the mercury had plunged to minus 11.8 degrees Celsius, said the MET officials. The city recorded minus 11.3 degrees Celsius in 1995.

The lowest minus 14.4 degrees Celsius was recorded in 1893.