Srinagar police warns people not to give shelter to terrorists in their houses

Stressing zero tolerance towards incidents of terrorists being given shelter by people in their houses, the Srinagar police has warned that such properties will under the law be attached where terrorists are provided shelter or harboured.

The warning has come after rising incidents of hybrid terrorists targeting innocent civilians, policemen and security forces in crowded areas where the latter generally do not retaliate to prevent collateral damage.

Srinagar Police has appealed to all citizens not to pay heed to misinformation floated by some vested interests with respect to the initiation of attachment of properties used for purpose of terrorism.

“We also request citizens not to provide shelter or harbour terrorists in their homes or immovable properties, failing which lawful procedures will take their own course in full letter and spirit”.

“There is and will always be zero tolerance towards terrorism and supporters of terrorism in a civilised society like ours”, the police said.

“There has been misinformation, rumours floated by certain quarters regarding the information provided by Srinagar Police with respect to the initiation of attachment of properties used for purpose of terrorism. It is clarified that Srinagar Police is well aware of the difference between wilful harbouring of terrorists and one done under duress”, police said.

“The attachments being done are for properties where it has been proved beyond doubt that the house owner or member had wilfully provided shelter or harboured terrorists, in most cases for days together and that it was not done under any duress whatsoever”.

Police clarified that “the attachment proceedings always come after investigation procedures, in any case, are at an advanced stage. Out of ignorance, Some persons are trying to portray it as some kind of forced enforcement but it is a fact that Sections 2(g) and 25 of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967 have been in vogue for decades and these are not some recent additions as claimed by some rumour mongers”.

The decision regarding enforcement of these sections of law is due to the fact that many supporters of terrorism are wilfully providing harbour and safe havens to terrorists who conduct attacks on civilians and security forces in Srinagar City.

Further, in regards to the issue of so-called ‘forceful entry’ of terrorists into any house or other structure, the house owner or any other member claiming duress should timely inform the authorities about the same, as many provisions for hiding identity of such informant are available under law.

The onus always lies on the house owner or member to prove duress by informing the authorities well in time that there was the forceful entry of terrorists into his or her house, the statement added.