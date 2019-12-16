After remaining cut-off from the rest of the country for fourth consecutive day on Sunday, the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was reopened for traffic on Monday, after landslides and snowfall at several places led to its closure that left over 4,000 vehicles stranded, officials said.

An official of the Traffic Control Room said, “Srinagar-Jammu National Highway has been thrown open for traffic at 1000 hours after the muck left behind by the landslides and snowfall was cleared off.”

Around 4000 stranded vehicles will be cleared and no fresh traffic will be allowed from the two sides, the official said.

Landslides and snowfall had occurred at some places between Ramban and Panthal areas and Patnitop belts along the nearly 300-km long highway, forcing the closure of the road since last Thursday.

Earlier, the air-traffic to and fro Kashmir was restored on Saturday after remaining suspended for seven consecutive days due to poor visibility caused by heavy fog.

The flight operations had to be cancelled for the past seven days due to poor visibility caused by heavy fog and snowfall.

“The morning flights were cancelled on Saturday and a decision on flight operations in the afternoon will be taken after assessing the weather conditions,” the official said.

Meanwhile, snowfall continued in most parts of the valley, including in the areas in the plains, till Saturday morning.

He said Drass, in Ladakh Union territory, recorded a low of minus 11 degrees Celsius, while Leh registered minus 10.1 degrees Celsius.

Jammu city recorded a low of 9.6 degrees Celsius, he added.