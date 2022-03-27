SPO killed, brother injured in terrorist attack

A Special Police Officer (SPO) was killed while his brother was injured when terrorists on Saturday evening barged into their house in Kashmir’s Budgam district and shot at them from close range.

Police confirmed that “SPO Ishfaq Ahmad (26) and his brother Umar Jan (23 years old student) were fired upon by terrorists at their residence in village Chadbugh area of Budgam. However, Ishfaq Ahmad succumbed to his injuries and attained martyrdom”.

The Area has been cordoned off by security forces and a search operation is in progress, said the police.

The two injured were rushed to the hospital but Ishfaq succumbed.