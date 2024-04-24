Spirit of service has always been selfless: Sudiksha Ji Maharaj

Satguru Mata Sudiksha Ji Maharaj, the spiritual head of the Sant Nirankari Mission, on Wednesday said the spirit of service has always been selfless.

“When such a feeling is settled in our mind, then our life is actually dedicated for the welfare of humanity. Such a benevolent life has been the basis of Baba Gurbachan Singh Ji’s divine teachings,” she said while addressing a gathering at the blood donation camp on the occasion of Manav Ekta Diwas.

“Sant Nirankari Charitable Foundation, the social wing of Sant Nirankari Mission, organised a series of blood donation camps in a large scale at about 207 places across the country today, in which about 50,000 units of blood were collected,” an official from the Sant Nirankari Mission said here.

