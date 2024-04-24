Spirit of service has always been selfless: Sudiksha Ji Maharaj

Sant Nirankari Mission propagates truth: Satguru Mata Sudiksha Ji Maharaj
As a sunflower follows the sun, saints follow the divine light,” said Satguru Mata Sudiksha Ji Maharaj.
Sant Nirankari Charitable Foundation, the social wing of Sant Nirankari Mission, organised a series of blood donation camps in a large scale at about 207 places across the country today.
Satguru Mata Sudiksha Ji Maharaj, the spiritual head of the Sant Nirankari Mission, on Wednesday said the spirit of service has always been selfless.
“When such a feeling is settled in our mind, then our life is actually dedicated for the welfare of humanity. Such a benevolent life has been the basis of Baba Gurbachan Singh Ji’s divine teachings,” she said while addressing a gathering at the blood donation camp on the occasion of Manav Ekta Diwas.
