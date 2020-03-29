A worrisome report came out by the SpiceJet on Sunday as it said in a statement about one of its pilot being tested positive of the deadly novel coronavirus. It reported that the pilot did not fly any flight in the month of March and the last flight he operated was on March 21 from Chennai to Delhi.

The pilot is in self-quarantine at his residence. The airline company also told that the pilot has been provided with appropriate medical care.

All crew and staff members who had been in direct contact with the pilot have been asked to self-quarantine by staying at home for the next 14 days.

“The safety of our passengers and employees is our topmost priority. We have been diligently following the guidelines issued by the WHO and the Government of India. All our aircraft are being disinfected thoroughly since the end of January and the disinfectants used are as per the WHO standards,” a SpiceJet spokesperson was quoted as saying by NDTV.

All the airline services are suspended in the 21-day nationwide lockdown.

The pandemic has taken the entire planet in its grip with most of the cases reported from China, USA, Italy and Iran. India till now has reported around 1000 positive cases.

As per the medical experts, the effective way to contain the spread of the virus is ‘social distancing’. Hygiene is another crucial factor in this health crisis which the world is facing.

In India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has imposed a 21-day lockdown from midnight of March 25 to promote social distancing and to contain the deadly virus.