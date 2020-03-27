Amid the coronavirus crisis when people are stranded in different parts of the country due to lockdown, the passenger carrier SpiceJet has offered to operate few flights from Delhi and Mumbai to Patna for the migrant labourers, particularly from Bihar.

The initiative is to accommodate those who have got stuck in various parts of the country due to COVID-19 lockdown.

“SpiceJet has offered our aircraft and crew for any humanitarian mission that the government needs us to fly. We would love to alleviate the suffering of these migrant workers especially those from Bihar by flying some flights between DELHI/Mumbai and Patna,” Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet said in a statement.

The airline is already providing food, medicine and medical equipment for the government on a daily basis. The offer was made after the news of various migrant labourers stranded in different parts of the country came out.

“We will do as much as we can to help our government and fellow citizens in the fight to defeat coronavirus. Corona warriors all over the country – be it our doctors, nurses, healthcare workers, the police, volunteers – and our government is doing an excellent job. We at SpiceJet are proud and honoured to help our government and people in whatever small way we can,” Singh added.

On Friday, SpiceJet operated a special charter flight from Delhi to Coimbatore on government’s request. The flight operated at a very short notice and carried a Hazmat suit for the local authorities to replicate it and start manufacturing.

It is to be noted that all the domestic and international flights have been banned till April 14 midnight. As per the reports, other airlines including IndiGo and GoAir have also offered their aircraft and crew to the government for carrying relief activities.