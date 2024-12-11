Speeding car rams into CM’s carcade ; 5 cops injured

Half a dozen persons, including five police personnel were injured when a speeding car rammed into the carcade of Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma near NRI Circle here Wednesday.

The CM’s carcade was moving to Sitapura to attend the inauguration of the Skill Development Center of the Laghu Udhyog Bharati when a high speeding car collided with three vehicles including the police escort vehicle of the carcade.The car that caused the accident was moving in the wrong side at speed of above 100km/hr, onlookers and on-duty traffic police personnel said.

The police escort vehicle and the car that caused accident, both were badly damaged. Five injured police personnel were rushed to a nearby hospital where condition of one was stated to be critical. One injured was admitted to the Mahatma Gandhi Hospital.

Advertisement

Demonstrating the humane sensitive gesture, the CM Sharma stopped his car, personally escorted the injured ones to the hospital in his own car and ensured instant emergency medical care to them in his supervision. The Industries Minister Col Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Urban Development Minister Jhabar Singh Kharra and Bagru MLA Kailash Chand Verma also rushed to the hospitals.