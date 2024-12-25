Special VIP & VVIP arrangements for Mahakumbh

The Mahakumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj is set to witness a massive influx of pilgrims, tourists, and VIP/VVIP dignitaries, including Supreme Court and High Court judges, from across the globe. The UP government ministers have also personally invited all state governors ,Chief Ministers and other dignitaries for Mahakumbh.

To ensure a seamless experience, the Prayagraj Mela Authority has made extensive preparations, including accommodation and protocol arrangements.The grand event will span 45 days, from Paush Purnima on January 13, 2025, to Mahashivratri on February 26, 2025. It will feature special measures for dignitaries. A 24×7 control room has been established, with dedicated officers and personnel. Mela officials here on Wednesday said for protocol management, the government has deployed three Additional District Magistrates, three Sub-District Magistrates, three Naib Tehsildars, and four Lekhpals.

Additionally, Deputy Collector-level officers will serve as Sector Magistrates across 25 sectors to oversee arrangements. These efforts aim to provide a smooth and enriching experience for all attending this iconic event. To ensure seamless protocol arrangements for distinguished and very distinguished dignitaries at Mahakumbh 2025, 50 tourist guides and supporting staff are being deployed. For accommodation, circuit houses with a capacity of 250 tents have been prepared at five sites within the fair area, officials claimed.

The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation is developing a tent city of 110 luxury cottages, while private service providers are setting up an additional 2200 cottages. Bookings for these accommodations can be made via the Prayagraj Mela Authority’s website. Additional facilities for VVIPs include bathing ghats with jetty and motorboat services for river access, camps by 15 Central Government departments and 21 Uttar Pradesh Government departments, offering cottages for visiting officials.

Besides there are 314 VIP/VVIP rooms being arranged across 21 guest houses managed by the District Administration, Prayagraj. These initiatives aim to provide dignitaries with a comfortable experience during the grand event , officials said.