Special train departs from Chennai Central with stranded passengers after Bagmati Express collision

A special train carrying stranded passengers of the Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express, which collided with a stationary goods train at Kavaraippettai Railway Station, departed from Dr MGR Chennai Central railway station on Saturday early morning to continue its journey.

The train departed from the station at around 04.45 am. The stranded passengers were provided with food and water during the wait, officials said.

Meanwhile, the railways have set up a help desk at Chennai Central Railway Station to assist affected passengers.

As many as 19 passengers were injured after the Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express (Train No.12578) collided with a stationary goods train at Kavaraippettai Railway Station near Chennai on Friday night.

The incident, which occurred around 8:30 p.m. on the Chennai-Gudur section between Ponneri and Kavaraippettai railway stations, led to the derailment of 12 coaches of the passenger train.

Train movement on the entire section was affected, forcing the railways to cancel two trains and divert or operate more than half a dozen others via alternate routes.

Officials said that due to the accident of train No.12578 Mysuru – Darbhanga Bagmati Express at Kavaraipettai in Chennai Division yesterday, the follwing two trains have been cancelled. This includes — Train No.12077 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Vijayawada Jan Shatabdi Express and Train No.12078 Vijayawada – Dr MGR Chennai Central Jan Shatabdi Express was cancelled.

More than half a dozen trains were diverted on Friday night. The railways also issued helpline numbers following the accident.

Expressing shock over the incident, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said that he was continuously monitoring the rescue operations and confirmed that the injured passengers had been taken to the hospital.

Taking to X, CM Stalin said, “I was shocked to know that there was a train accident in Kavaripettai, Tiruvallur district. As soon as the information was available, I ordered the Hon’ble Minister @Avadi_Nasar and other government officials including the District Collector to go to the accident site.”

He further said that Minister for Minorities SM Nasar and other officials were directed to reach the accident site.

He added, “The government is working fast in rescue and relief work. The injured are immediately taken to the hospital. A separate team is functioning to arrange food and travel facilities for the other passengers to return home.”

CM Stalin also noted that the fire department is engaged in removing the derailed train coaches. “I am continuing to monitor the rescue operations,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin visited the injured passengers at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital in Chennai.