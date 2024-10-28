Special team of Rajasthan police arrests Bangladeshi, local facilitator

A special team of Rajasthan police arrested one more Bangladeshi and his local facilitator from Bhankrota locality here on Monday.

According to Deputy Commissioner (Jaipur West) Amit Kumar, the foreigner, Nozu Fakir and his local facilitator Feroze Qureshi were arrested after an elaborate interrogation and probe.

Kumar said -“Feroze helped these foreigners by fabricating and providing fake documents such as Aadhaar and other Id cards.”

Advertisement

He said more such intruders are likely to be identified and nabbed as the campaign being spearheaded to grab them, will continue.

Meanwhile, 12 Bangladeshis who were arrested two days back from the same locality, were today sent to the detention centre in Alwar.

The police have also forwarded a report on the arrested to the Home Ministry, the officer said.