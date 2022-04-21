Special Steel Span installed for RRTS corridor

National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has successfully installed a 73 m long Special Steel Span (bridge) weighing 875 tonnes for the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor, to cross the main road of the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE) near Duhai on the main carriageway of Delhi-Meerut Road.

It has been installed on 16 meters high pillars constructed on both sides of the EPE, an NCRTC spokesperson said on Thursday.

The entire process of installing this special steel span over the EPE was completed within the specified blocks with minimum disruptions. For the installation of this massive special steel span, first, the entire steel span structure was erected on the top of a structure consisting of beams and columns, near the actual location.

After the entire structure was built, it was moved towards the pillars on both sides and installed with the help of a winch and roller system. The whole process was very challenging and complicated, as it is a very heavy structure.

The construction of this special steel span installed is so precise and perfect that no further construction is required after its installation. After its installation, the next step of construction like track laying and installation of OHE etc can be started immediately.

With the successful installation of this special steel span, the construction of India’s first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS)

corridor between Delhi and Meerut has entered the next phase.

So far 5 special steel spans have been installed, including this span, for the Delhi Meerut RRTS corridor, one 73 meters long special span at Vasundhara on the main railway line, one 150 meters long steel span near Ghaziabad station, two 45 meters long spans for RRTS Viaduct leading to Duhai Depot and this 73-meter long span constructed to cross EPE.