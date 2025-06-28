Special Intensive Revision of voter rolls in Bihar in progress: ECI

The Election Commission of India on Saturday said that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, aiming to verify the eligibility of each elector ahead of the Assembly elections has already started and has made intense progress.

In a press note issued today, the ECI emphasized that the Constitution of India is supreme, and all citizens, political parties, and the poll panel follow it.

The ECI underlined that “Article 326 specifies eligibility to become an elector. Only Indian citizens, above 18 years and ordinary residents in that constituency, are eligible.”

Detailing a summary of the progress made so far in its initiative the poll panel has 77,895 Booth Level Officers and is appointing 20,603 more for new polling stations.

Over 1 lakh volunteers will assist genuine electors, particularly the elderly, sick, persons with disabilities, and vulnerable groups.

All recognised National and State Political Parties who are registered with ECI have also already appointed 1,54,977 Booth Level Agents (BLAs). They can still appoint more BLAs.

Printing and door-to-door distribution of new Enumeration Forms (EFs) have started in all 243 Assembly Constituencies of Bihar.

Online filling of EFs has been enabled and has started successfully.

4.96 crore electors, whose names were already in the last intensive revision of the Electoral Roll on January 1, 2003, need to verify and submit the Enumeration Form.

The SIR began on June 25 and will continue until July 26, with the final electoral roll expected to be published on September 30. All Divisional Commissioners and District Magistrates are engaging BLOs full-time during the SIR. SMSs are being sent to 5,74,07,022 registered mobile numbers in Bihar, the poll panel said.