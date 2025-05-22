Special Assam Assembly session on June 9 to honour Bhupen Hazarika with airport renaming

In a tribute to legendary music maestro and cultural icon Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, the Assam Legislative Assembly will convene a special one-day session on June 9, 2025, to formally pass a proposal to rename the Dibrugarh airport in his honour.

The session, summoned by Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya under Article 174(1) of the Constitution of India, will begin at 9:30 am at the Assembly Chamber in Dispur. A notification from the Assam Legislative Assembly Secretariat dated May 15 confirmed the schedule.

Advertisement

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the purpose of the session on Wednesday, highlighting that the renaming is part of the ongoing efforts to commemorate the birth centenary of Bhupen Hazarika, whose contribution to Assamese and Indian music, cinema, and socio-political thought continues to inspire generations.

Advertisement

“Hon’ble Governor, Shri @Laxmanacharya54 ji has called for a One Day special session of @AssamAssembly on June 9, 2025 to pass a proposal on renaming the Dibrugarh Airport after Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika,” CM Sarma stated in a post on social media platform X.

The proposal follows a Cabinet decision taken earlier this year to mark the cultural stalwart’s centennial.

Dr. Hazarika, who passed away in 2011, was not only a musical genius but also a poet, filmmaker, and political voice of the Northeast. Naming one of Assam’s busiest airports after him is being seen as a fitting tribute to his lasting legacy.

Bhupen Hazarika’s roots lie close to Dibrugarh – he was born in Sadiya, a town in the district’s vicinity.

The June 9 session will likely witness bipartisan support, given Dr. Hazarika’s pan-Assamese and national stature.