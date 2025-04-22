Speaker unveils vision to preserve and promote Delhi Assembly’s historic legacy

Speaker Vijender Gupta on Tuesday convened a key meeting with leading experts and officials to initiate the development of a comprehensive heritage and conservation plan for the iconic Delhi Legislative Assembly building, a site of profound historical and national significance.

As part of the heritage initiative, the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) will submit its feasibility report within three weeks, an official said.

A dedicated committee will be constituted to oversee the project’s progress. As part of the overall plan, the development of a light and sound show to celebrate the Assembly’s legacy is also on the cards, along with the production of a documentary film highlighting its historical and democratic significance.

According to the Speaker, a museum will be constructed to preserve and showcase the Assembly’s rich heritage.

As part of this vision, Gupta has also proposed opening the Assembly to the general public on weekends, allowing citizens to engage with the nation’s architectural and democratic heritage.

Gupta has expressed his ambition to transform the complex into a “living heritage site,” symbolizing both the historical evolution of democratic governance in the country and the rich cultural legacy of the national capital.

The Speaker emphasized the importance of such initiatives in fostering national pride and educating younger generations.

The meeting also stressed the need to preserve the traditional architectural skills and techniques employed in the original construction of the complex, thereby honoring the craftsmanship of earlier times.

Among those present at the meeting were eminent personalities from the fields of heritage conservation and engineering, including Dr. Sachchidanand Joshi, Member Secretary, IGNCA; Dr. Ramesh C. Gaur, Dean (IGNCA); Dr. B.R. Mani, Director General, National Museum; Dr. Achal Pandya, Head of Conservation and Kaladarsana at IGNCA; Jitender Yadav, Additional Commissioner (Heritage Cell); Krishna Kumar Singh, Superintending Engineer, Central & New Delhi Maintenance Circle; and Sanjeev Kumar, Executive Engineer (Heritage Cell), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Detailed discussions were held on implementing a holistic approach that combines modern conservation methodologies with traditional heritage values to transform the Assembly complex while preserving the integrity of the original structure and enhancing the experience for visitors.